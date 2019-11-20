Bursa remains negative at mid-afternoon

Turnover amounted to 1.91 billion shares worth RM1.09 million. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon on the back of selling in index-linked counters amid weaker regional market performance.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.16 points to 1,601.15 from 1,605.15 at yesterday's close.

The key index was mainly dragged down by selling in Petronas Chemicals, accounting for 1.415 points. The oil and gas stock fell 10 sen to RM7.26 with 2.78 million shares changing hands.

On the broader market, there were 401 losers and 342 gainers, while 356 counters were unchanged, 909 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.91 billion shares worth RM1.09 million.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga lost 10 sen to RM13.66, Public Bank shed two sen to RM19.98, and IHH fell four sen to RM5.41.

Maybank added one sen to RM8.66 while CIMB was flat at RM5.38.

Of the actives, Alam Maritim bagged 2.5 sen to 12.5 sen, Bumi Armada and Tiger Synergy gained two sen each to 55 sen and 9.5 sen respectively, while Fintec inched up half-a-sen to 8.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 9.76 points weaker at 11,359.49, the FBMT 100 Index shed 10.67 points to 11,169.36, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 10.77 points to 11,884.96, and the FBM Ace fell 14.39 points to 4,936.88.

However,the FBM 70 rose 62.0 points to 14,146.14.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index perked 58.0 points to 7,021.83, but the Financial Services Index contracted 10.72 points to 15,649.66 and the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 1.1 points to 152.2. — Bernama