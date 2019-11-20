Bursa ends morning session lower

On the broader market, there were 364 losers and 319 gainers, with 359 counters unchanged, 966 untraded and 16 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, tracking the downtrend in regional peers as market sentiment was clouded by bleak prospects for a US-China trade deal.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) lost 5.96 points to 1,599.35 from 1,605.31 on Tuesday after moving between 1,598.32 and 1,603.6.

It opened 3.89 points weaker at 1,601.42.

Petronas-related stocks declined on concerns about excess global crude supply.

Petronas Chemicals, which dragged the composite index down by 1.557 points, fell 11 sen to RM7.25, while Petronas Gas and Petronas Dagangan lost 30 sen each to RM16.40 and RM23.92 respectively.

On the broader market, there were 364 losers and 319 gainers, with 359 counters unchanged, 966 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.55 billion shares worth RM838.33 million.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga erased 12 sen to RM13.64, Public Bank and IHH shed four sen each to RM19.96 and RM5.41 respectively, while CIMB trimmed two sen to RM5.36.

Maybank, however, added one sen to RM8.66.

Of the actives, Alam Maritim bagged 2.5 sen to 12.5 sen, Bumi Armada added one sen to 54 sen, Fintec perked 1.5 sen to 9.5 sen, while Trived inched up half-a-sen to 1.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 20.38 points lower at 11,348.87, the FBMT 100 Index lost 21.76 points to 11,158.27, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 23.65 points to 11,872.08 and the FBM Ace slid 18.2 points to 4,933.07.

The FBM 70 bagged 53.83 points to 14,137.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 17.63 points for 15,642.76, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 1.14 points to 152.16, but the Plantation Index chalked up 49.29 points to 7,013.12. — Bernama