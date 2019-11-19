UK stocks jump on stimulus prospects, election polls

The FTSE 100 added 0.5 per cent by 0814 GMT while the FTSE 250 held at a 14-month high hit in the prior session on optimism ahead of the UK election. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 19 — UK shares were pushed higher today by Asia-focused financials that rose after China’s surprise cut to a key lending rate and as general election hopes remained, while blue-chip Halma surged seven per cent.

The FTSE 100 added 0.5 per cent by 0814 GMT, led by safety equipment maker Halma after an upbeat half-year report, while the FTSE 250 held at a 14-month high hit in the prior session on optimism ahead of the UK election.

The midcaps also rose 0.5 per cent with Cobham gaining four per cent after the British government said it is minded to allow Advent’s purchase of the UK-listed firm.

Lights manufacturer Dialight plunged 20.4 per cent to its lowest in nearly a decade on the small-cap index after it warned on profit due to the US-China trade war. — Reuters