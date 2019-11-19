Canada’s De Havilland gets 11 more turboprop orders at Dubai Airshow

The Dash 8-400 plane from De Havilland is seen at the company’s facility in Toronto, Canada, in this undated handout photo. — George Moffatt/De Havilland handout pic via Reuters

TORONTO, Nov 19 — De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd said today it had obtained 11 more orders for its Dash 8-400 plane at the Dubai Airshow, as it revives the recently acquired turboprop business from Bombardier Inc.

Aurora, a subsidiary of Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO, signed a letter of intent to purchase up to five Dash 8-400 aircraft, while the Republic of Ghana agreed to buy six aircraft during the Dubai Airshow, which runs between November 17-21.

ACIA Aero Capital Ltd also signed a conditional purchase agreement to buy three Dash 8-400 aircraft, the company said in a separate statement.

Longview Aviation Capital closed its deal for the Q400 turboprop aircraft programme from Canada’s Bombardier this year and revived its previous model name — Dash 8 —under a restored corporate brand of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

Yesterday Monday, De Havilland landed an order for 20 Dash 8-400 turboprops from lessor Palma Holding at the ongoing Dubai Airshow. — Reuters