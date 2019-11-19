Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 338 to 243, with 351 counters unchanged, 1,067 untraded and 17 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on the back of selling in the index-linked counters amid softer regional peers, but the composite index managed to stay above the 1,600-level.

At 11.04am, the benchmark index eased 4.1 points to 1,600.26 against Monday’s close of 1,604.36.

Losses in IHH Healthcare dragged the key index down by 2.634 points after falling 17 sen to RM5.39 with 138,900 shares changing hands.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 338 to 243, with 351 counters unchanged, 1,067 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 855.72 million shares worth RM404.61 million.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga lost six sen to RM13.64, while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB shed one sen each to RM7.35 and RM5.34 respectively.

Public Bank gained 10 sen to RM19.98 but Maybank was flat at RM8.66.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy and Bumi Armada inched down half-a-sen each to 29.5 sen and 52 sen, KNM eased one sen to 43 sen. Tiger Synergy added one sen to seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 30.04 points to 11,340.79, the FBMT 100 Index lost 31.05 points to 11,151.56 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 44.6 points to 11,863.73.

The FBM Ace shed 13.05 points to 4,924.58 and the FBM 70 erased 49.56 points to 14,075.75.

The Financial Services Index trimmed 12.98 points to 15,632.88, the Plantation Index slipped 3.48 points to 6,955.05, and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.39 of-a-point to 152.74. — Bernama