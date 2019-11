Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs. — Reuters pic

BRASILIA, Nov 14 — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country aims to be a US$5 trillion (RM20.7 trillion) economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging economies yesterday.

India’s GDP in 2018 was US$2.6 trillion. Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs. — Reuters