Hong Kong stocks bounce at open

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 137.71 points, to 27,064.26. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 12 — Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher today as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day’s sharp declines but investors remained on edge with fresh protests in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 137.71 points, to 27,064.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.10 per cent, or 3.02 points, to 2,913.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was flat, inching down 0.34 points, to 1,611.11. — Bernama