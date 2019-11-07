Ringgit opens lower to extend losses

Sentiments for the ringgit remain weak and it opens lower in a continuing downtrend against the greenback. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The ringgit extended yesterday’s losses to open lower against the US dollar this morning as interest for the local currency was curbed by the stronger greenback buoyed by optimism of the US-China trade deal, dealers said.

At 9.10am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1430/1480 against the US dollar from 4.1350/1380 registered at 6 pm yesterday.

A dealer said sentiment for the US dollar strengthened bolstered by the latest developments on US-China trade deal, with “phase one” of the deal is expected to be signed as early as this month.

Nevertheless, reports that both economic powerhouses might delay their plans to finalise the first part of the agreement until December as Washington and Beijing continued to negotiate about the venue of the signing and terms of a deal, could lend support for emerging currencies, including ringgit, he said.

Against a basket of other currencies, the ringgit was also traded mostly lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0452/0504 from 3.0434/0460 on yesterday's close, weakened versus the Japanese yen to 3.8044/8097 from 3.7946/79840, and decreased against the euro to 4.5846/5914 from 4.5861/5899 yesterday.

The local currency, however, appreciated slightly vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3242/3314 from 5.3275/3331 previously. — Bernama