Bursa in the red at mid-day on profit taking

In the midst of profit taking, Bursa heavyweights are holding their own and expected to stay firm for the rest of the day. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Bursa Malaysia slipped into the red at mid-day, albeit marginally, as profit taking occurred in lower liners as well as selected heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark index was 0.16 of-a-point lower at 1,603.09 against yesterday’s close of 1,603.25.

The key index opened 1.60 points higher at 1,604.85 and in early trade, moved between 1,601.25 to 1,605.06.

On the broader market, the difference between gainers and losers was close at 338 against 326, with 699 counters unchanged, 621 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.57 billion shares worth RM708.12 million.

An analyst said energy-related stocks performed on a better note today compared to yesterday.

“On the back of profit taking, heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional and Petronas-related stocks are performing well and expected to continue doing so for the rest of the day,” he added.

Tenaga Nasional gained two sen to RM13.94, while for the Petronas-related heavyweight counters, Petronas Dagangan gained 18 sen to RM23.88, Petronas Gas was up six sen to RM16.48 and Petronas Chemicals recovered one sen to RM7.61.

Thong Guan Industries was up 11 sen to RM3.00, while MISC and Dutch Lady gained 10 sen to RM8.30 and RM58.00 respectively.

Of the actives, Sumatec was flat at half-a-sen, Velesto Energy was one sen higher at 39.5 sen and Foundpac bagged two sen to 50.5 sen.

For the top losers, Fraser & Neave lost 34 sen to RM34.98, Nestle dipped 80 sen to RM145.80 and Hartalega declined six sen to RM5.36.

The FBM Emas Index was 8.91 points higher at 11,352.22, the FBMT 100 Index rose 8.87 points to 11,165.00 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 11.39 points to 11,888.79.

The FBM Ace climbed 13.71 points to 4,970.82 and the FBM 70 was 52.37 points firmer at 14,066.99.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 21.50 points to 15,624.08, the Industrial Products & Services Index edged down 0.02 of-a-point to 154.45 and the Plantation Index lost 10.90 points to 6,851.45. — Bernama