Media: China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal

Beijing is pressing the US to remove a 15 per cent tariff that was imposed on roughly US$112 billion worth of Chinese goods on September 1. ― AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 ― China is pushing US President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September ahead of the signing of the US-China trade deal, Politico reported yesterday, citing three people familiar with internal discussions.

Beijing is pressing the US to remove a 15 per cent tariff that was imposed on roughly US$112 billion (RM464 billion) worth of Chinese goods on September 1, but no decision has been made, Politico reported citing sources.

The Financial Times newspaper later yesterday also said the White House is considering whether to roll back levies on US$112 billion of Chinese imports including clothing, appliances, and flatscreen monitors, which were introduced at a 15 per cent rate on September 1.

Trump had said on Friday evening that negotiations about a “phase one” agreement were going well and he hoped to sign the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a US location when work on the agreement was completed.

US and Chinese negotiators have been racing to finalise the text of a “phase one” agreement for Trump and Xi to sign this month, a process clouded by wrangling over US demands for a timetable of Chinese purchases of US farm products. ― Reuters