Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory with the key index ragged down by a sell-off in selected heavyweights.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.82 points lower at 1,600.74 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,603.56.

On the broader market, losers overtook gainers 419 to 326, while 384 counters were unchanged, 819 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.73 billion shares worth RM1.20 billion.

An analyst said active profit taking was evident following yesterday’s increase in the key index and involving particularly, selected heavyweights, as well as small and mid-sized cap counters.

Tenaga Nasional led the losses in heavyweights after dropping eight sen to RM13.92, followed by Maybank which shed three sen to RM8.60.

For other blue chips, Malaysian Airports declined 15 sen to RM7.99 and Press Metal dropped 12 sen to RM4.68.

As for the actives, IFCA MSC gained 1.5 sen to 56 sen, while Multisports and Eduspec both gained half-a-sen to 1.5 sen and 3.5 sen respectively.

As for the top gainers, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 32 sen to RM22.30, as Southern Acids bagged 20 sen to RM3.80 and Petronas Dagangan was up 18 sen to RM23.86.

The top losers were Nestle which shed RM1.20 to RM145.90 as British American Tobacco declined 32 sen to RM17.84 and MISC slipped 10 sen to RM8.18.

The FBM Emas Index was 12.33 points lower at 11,339.68, the FBMT 100 Index declined 14.33 points to 11,149.10, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 26.09 points to 11,902.17.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace slipped 30.41 points to 4,997.64 and the FBM 70 was up 3.86 points to 14,048.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 6.95 points to 15,586.94, the Industrial Products & Services Index slid 0.32 of a point to 154.27, and the Plantation Index bagged 28.78 points to 6,865.56. ― Bernama