Pharmaniaga shares down on news that concession for MOH will end

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced October 31, 2019 that there would no longer be a concessionaire for logistics and distribution services as an open tender system would be introduced. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Pharmaniaga Bhd shares on Bursa Malaysia fell 36 sen to RM2.14 as at 2.53pm following the announcement that its concession to distribute drugs and medical supplies for the Health Ministry (MOH) will end.

A total of 536,700 shares were transacted.

Announcing the news today, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said there would no longer be a concessionaire for logistics and distribution services as an open tender system would be introduced.

Pharmaniaga’s concession to purchase, store, supply and distribute at least 700 pharmaceutical products on the Approved Product Purchase List (APPL) will end on November 30.

According to Pharmaniaga’s 2018 annual report, sales of its APPL products to MOH grew by nine per cent last year to RM1.2 billion. For the financial year ended December 31, 2018, the group recorded a net attributable profit of RM42.47 million on revenue of RM2.38 billion.

The company said the 2017-2019 APPL Product Review included 136 new products, expanding the range of APPL products by 20 per cent to almost 750 products. — Bernama