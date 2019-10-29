Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.66 points to 1,572.66 from Friday's close of 1,570. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning today, with the key index remaining in positive territory supported by gains in heavyweight stocks led by CIMB.

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.66 points to 1,572.66 from Friday's close of 1,570.

Contributing 1.028 points to the rise in the composite index, CIMB rose six sen to RM5.01 with 8.71 million shares changing hands.

There were 297 gainers and 299 losers, while 377 counters were unchanged, 1,024 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 947.39 million shares worth RM511.45 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank increased two sen each to RM8.47 and RM19.28.

However, Tenaga lost 10 sen to RM13.740, Petronas Chemicals was three sen lower at RM7.41 while IHH erased four sen to RM5.68.

Of the actives, Yong Tai gained two sen to 21 sen. Velesto added one sen to 37.5 sen, IFCA earned 2.5 sen to 46.5 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at 27 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 16.7 points to 11,177.15, the FBMT 100 Index perked 17.02 points to 10,988.66, the FBM Ace advanced 52.28 points to 4,923.39 and the FBM 70 appreciated 15.27 to 13,991.47.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 1.38 points to 11,797.2.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index chalked up 81.14 points to 15,227.49 but the Industrial Products & Services Index shed 0.1 point to 152.99 while the Plantation Index trimmed 1.06 points to 6,634.85. ― Bernama