Bursa turns negative at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Bursa Malaysia turned negative at mid-morning today as sentiment on the key index-linked stocks remained dicey due to the combination of lack of following and fresh catalysts.

However, buying momentum was still seen in low liners and broader market shares.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.54 points to 1,566.25 from Wednesday's close of 1,568.79.

The key index opened 0.68 point higher at 1,569.47.

Market breadth turned negative, with gainers outnumbering losers by 293 to 277, while 341 counters were unchanged, 1,086 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 882.10 million shares worth RM471.31 million.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation erased seven sen to RM4.73, IOI Corp went down four sen to RM4.24, Petronas Chemicals reduced three sen to RM7.38 while Maybank and Maxis declined two sen each to RM8.45 and RM5.43 respectively.

Among top losers, BAT erased 38 sen to RM19.28, MPI and PPB shed eight sen each to RM11.32 and RM17.88 respectively, while KLK and MAHB gave up six sen each to RM21.64 and RM7.93 respectively.

The most actively traded counters continued to be led by Bumi Armada, advancing one sen to 45.5 sen, while Cahya Mata Sarawak bagged nine sen to RM2.45, Velesto warrant and Widad inched up half-a-sen each to 15 sen and 39.5 sen respectively and Sapura Energy was flat at 27.5 sen.

The FBM 70 inched down 0.03 point to 14,091.18, the FBMT 100 Index fell 13.59 points to 10,972.98, the FBM Emas Index reduced 11.94 points to 11,163.23 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 14.0 points lower at 11,795.42.

In contrast, the FBM Ace expanded 1.01 points to 4,892.21, the FBM Mid and Small Cap increased 39.26 points to 14,858.71 and FBM Small Cap was 33.61 points higher at 13,583.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 22.52 points to 15,144.58, the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.08 point easier at 152.76 and the Plantation Index lost 36.64 points to 6,591.97. — Bernama