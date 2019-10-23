Hong Kong shares end with deep losses

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, in this July 8, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 23 — Shares fell in Hong Kong today in line with an Asia-wide sell-off, with traders keeping tabs on the possible reaction to a report saying China is drawing up a plan to remove the city's leader Carrie Lam after months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.82 per cent, or 219.47 points, to 26,566.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.43 per cent, or 12.76 points, to 2,941.62 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, shed 0.79 per cent, or 12.81 points, to 1,681.40. — AFP