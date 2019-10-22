Bursa stays lower on selling sentiment

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 395 to 386, while 362 counters were unchanged, 874 untraded and 35 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory today on persistent selling in index-linked counters.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.98 point lower at 1,569.95 from Monday's close of 1,570.93

The benchmark index opened 0.66 point easier at 1,570.27.

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 395 to 386, while 362 counters were unchanged, 874 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.69 billion shares worth RM971.01 million.

Sime Darby topped the losers list among heavyweight counters, declining eight sen to RM4.74, Hong Leong Bank fell 16 sen to RM16.70, CIMB slipped three sen to RM4.95, while Maybank and Axiata were each two sen easier at RM8.47 and RM4.23 respectively.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada and JCY accumulated 1.5 sen each to 49.5 sen and 20.5 sen respectively, IFCA MSC bagged 7.5 sen to 46 sen, Sapura Energy rose one sen to 27.5 sen and Green Packet warrant was half-a-sen better at 32.5 sen.

The FBM 70 trimmed 13.27 points to 14,105.99, the FBMT 100 Index shed 7.72 points to 11,995.48 while the FBM Ace gained 35.62 points to 4,867.03.

The FBM Emas Index weakened 7.49 points to 11,184.81 while the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 1.35 points to 11,810.0.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 33.02 points to 15,188.17, the Plantation Index slid 27.59 points to 6,611.88, but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.12 point firmer at 152.76. — Bernama