AirAsia Group consolidated capacity grows 17pc in Q3 2019

AirAsia Group Bhd saw capacity growth of 17 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — AirAsia Group Bhd consolidated aircraft operating certificate (AOC) comprising Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, India and Japan, saw capacity growth of 17 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2019).

It said despite aggressive capacity addition, demand was strong as passengers carried for the quarter grew by 20 per cent yoy to 13 million, resulting in a two percentage point (ppts) increase in load factor to 84 per cent.

In a statement today, the low-cost carrier said available seat kilometres (ASK) was 16 per cent higher yoy, as the group remained focused on strengthening its market dominance by introducing new routes and adding frequencies on domestic and international sectors.

AirAsia Malaysia, it said, saw higher capacity by 10 per cent yoy and carried 11 per cent more passengers during the quarter, and passenger growth rate exceeded that of the industry average as it continued its market dominance. Load factor was firm at 83 per cent despite a seasonally leaner quarter.

AirAsia Indonesia added 61 per cent more capacity in Q3 2019 following the transfer of eight aircraft in Q4 2018, with a corresponding 66 per cent increase in passengers carried compared to the preceding quarter.

During the quarter, AirAsia Indonesia strengthened its domestic presence by launching new routes and increasing frequencies on high demand routes. Load factor was up 3.0 ppts to 85 per cent, it said.

As for AirAsia Philippines, the airline said it expanded capacity by 19 per cent during the quarter on the commencement of new international routes and an increase in frequency on both domestic and international sectors, while load factor grew by a strong 9.0 ppts to 86 per cent, backed by solid passenger growth of 33 per cent yoy.

For the quarter, AirAsia Thailand’s capacity and passengers carried increased by three per cent respectively, and load factor was steady at 81 per cent. ASK grew 10 per cent yoy on the addition of new routes in the first nine months of the year as capacity was realigned to better match demand during the low season in Q3 2019.

On another note, it said AirAsia India demonstrated significant improvements for the quarter under review with total passengers carried surging 47 per cent yoy, surpassing the 25 per cent capacity growth during the quarter to record a strong load factor of 90 per cent, up 14 ppts.

India closed the quarter with 22 aircraft and is awaiting regulatory approval to commence international flights.

For AirAsia Japan, it said capacity expanded by 95 per cent while ASK increased by 89 per cent with the launch of its third route, Nagoya-Sendai, during the quarter.

Load factor was commendable at 84 per cent, supported by 85 per cent growth in passengers carried, it added. — Bernama