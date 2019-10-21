Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today as index heavyweights continued to see low following, despite the buying momentum seen in the lower liners and broader market shares.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.72 points to 1,567.43 from last Friday’s close of 1,571.15.

The benchmark index opened 2.37 points weaker at 1,568.78.

On the broader market, gainers slightly led losers 307 to 306, with 312 counters unchanged, 1,092 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 882.74 million shares worth RM413.81 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals were unchanged at RM8.50, RM13.80 and RM7.38 respectively, while Public Bank slipped four sen to RM19.24 and IHH was two sen weaker at RM5.65.

Of the most active, Bumi Armada and MTAG bagged two sen each to 46.5 sen and 53 sen, respectively, Sino Hua-an added one sen to 15.5 sen, IFCA MSC gained 2.5 sen to 38.5 sen while PUC was flat at 5.5 sen.

The FBM 70 increased 4.45 points to 14,126.22, the FBM Ace accumulated 53.02 points to 4,836.26 while the FBMT 100 Index was 18.97 points easier at 10,985.83.

The FBM Emas Index erased 17.14 points to 11,172.60, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 10.21 points to 11,791.02.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 58.08 points to 15,216.55, the Plantation Index eased 12.84 points to 6,611.89 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.16 of a point easier at 152.40. — Bernama