British companies buckle up as Brexit deadline nears

Three years after Britons voted to leave the EU, companies are surveying their contingency plans as potential Brexit looms and with it the risk of delays at ports, supply chain disruptions or labour shortages. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 18 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trumpeting a newly minted Brexit deal with EU leaders but now needs backing from the UK’s divided parliament in a vote set for tomorrow.

Three years after Britons voted to leave the EU, companies are surveying their contingency plans as potential Brexit looms and with it the risk of delays at ports, supply chain disruptions or labour shortages.

The following are the latest Brexit comments from British companies this week (in alphabetical order):

Bellway Plc

The housebuilder said it had been in close contact with its supply chain partners over last year to reduce any risks to its business.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc

Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company said it has four to eight weeks worth of inventory of ambient and frozen food products.

Marston’s Plc

The pub group, which imports a significant amount of food and some beers, wines and spirits from Europe, said it was prepared for a potentially chaotic Brexit and that it had implemented contingency plans to ensure a smooth Christmas trading period, including identifying potential suppliers from outside Europe.

Secure Trust Bank Plc

The lender said consumers and businesses were more cautious in taking loans ahead of the planned October 31 deadline for Brexit, with the company recording slower demand in September.

WH Smith Plc

The retailer said it was prepared for Brexit and has put in place contingency plans to manage the impact, including increasing its stock of convenience products. — Reuters