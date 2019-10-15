Bursa Malaysia remains in the negative at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers led gainers 395 to 302, while 402 counters were unchanged, 877 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon today, weighed down by profit-taking activities in heavyweight stocks led by IHH Healthcare, Digi and Axiata.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.75 points lower at 1,563.80 from Monday’s close of 1,567.59.

The benchmark index opened 0.56 of a point easier at 1,567.03.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 395 to 302, while 402 counters were unchanged, 877 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.76 billion shares worth RM967.97 million.

IHH Healthcare, Digi and Axiata stocks weighed a total of 4.523 points to the key index.

A dealer said profit-taking in selected heavyweight stocks after yesterday’s gains continued to weigh on the key index, but the falls were limited by bargain hunting which appeared after the recent sell-down on upside potential over the near-term.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.52, Tenaga slipped six sen to RM13.74 and IHH Healthcare lost 14 sen to RM5.63.

Petronas Chemicals added two sen to RM7.30 while Public Bank was flat at RM19.16.

Of the most actives, KNM Group gained 4.5 sen to 44 sen, Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy edged up half-a-sen each to 42 sen and 27 sen respectively while KNM warrant gained six sen to 18.5 sen.

NetX Holdings was flat at 2.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 5.47 points to 11,145.54, the FBMT 100 Index shed 7.75 points to 10,960.24 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 24.76 points to 11,758.17.

The FBM Ace reduced 16.96 points at 4,632.24 while the FBM 70 rose 37.26 points to 14,063.0.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 0.23 of-a-point at 15,133.69, the Plantation Index bagged 30.27 points to 6,630.50 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.38 of-a-point better at 151.26. — Bernama