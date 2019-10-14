Carlsberg Malaysia appoints Stefano Clini as new managing director

Stefano Clini is the new managing director of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad has appointed a new managing director Stefano Clini to replace Ted Akiskalos in managing its Malaysian and Singaporean operations.

The 53-year-old Clini will assume his duties on October 26, 2019 and will also represent the company in Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC, Sri Lanka as a board member.

Clini, who is an Italian, has been the managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam Breweries Ltd since September 2017.

Under his leadership, Carlsberg Vietnam has had a successful turnaround with record growth in both top and bottom line.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s chairman Datuk Williah Toh voiced his confidence that based on Clini’s background and previous achievements, Clini will be able to deliver continuous growth and enhance shareholder value.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Stefano Clini as our new Managing Director effective 26 October 2019.

“Having had prior experiences and insights on the Malaysia and Singapore markets from his previous MD role with a tobacco company based in Kuala Lumpur, I am confident that Stefano will continue to deliver continuous growth in both the operations thus enhancing sustainable shareholder value,” he said in a press statement today.

Prior to joining Carlsberg Vietnam, Clini was managing director of British American Tobacco Malaysia responsible for the Malaysia and Singapore operations from 2013 to 2016.

He has 30 years of experience in the global consumer goods industry and has held various senior leadership and commercial roles within HJ Heinz in Italy from 2005 to 2013 and Procter and Gamble (P&G) in Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and Turkey from 1990 to 2005.