Bursa Malaysia remains on upside bias at mid-morning

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained on an upside bias, as market participants were upbeat amid renewed optimism on the US-China trade deal, dealers said.

At 11.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.35 points to 1,566.19 from last Friday’s 1,556.84.

The benchmark index opened 5.81 points higher at 1,562.65.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 361 to 275, while 354 counters unchanged, 1,008 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.29 billion shares worth RM587.41 million.

A dealer said Asian share markets also gained in morning session, as investor sentiment improved following last week’s high-level trade negotiations between the US and China.

He noted that the latest negotiations between the world’s two largest economies were “constructive” but there remains a great deal of uncertainty, as both sides seek to find a long-term resolution to their dispute.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose 11 sen to RM8.55, Public Bank gained eight sen to RM19.16, Petronas Chemicals increased five sen to RM7.28, IHH Healthcare edged up one sen to RM5.66, while Tenaga slid four sen to RM13.84.

Of the most actives, Green Packet’s warrant improved one sen to 30.5 sen, Bumi Armada added 1.5 sen to 40 sen, debutant AME Elite rose 14 sen to RM1.44, Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 26.5 sen, while NetX Holdings was flat at two sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 65.23 points to 11,143.04, the FBMT 100 Index gained 64.38 points to 10,959.82 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 54.50 points to 11,770.87.

The FBM 70 rose 78.03 points to 14,022.0, but the FBM Ace shed 1.42 points to 4,617.71.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index surged 133.22 points to 15,123.55, the Plantation Index was 35.88 points higher at 6,576.77, and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.57 of-a-point better at 151.0. — Bernama