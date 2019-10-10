China made no progress in deputy-level trade talks, says report

The Chinese delegation, headed by Vice Premier Liu He, is planning to leave Washington today after just one day of minister-level meetings, the report said. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 — The United States and China made no progress in deputy-level trade talks held on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the meetings.

The first minister-level meetings in more than two months between the world’s two biggest economies are set to begin today.

The Chinese delegation, headed by Vice Premier Liu He, plans to leave Washington today after just one day of minister-level meetings, the paper said, adding that the departure had earlier been planned for late tomorrow.

However, the White House denied that Liu planned to leave Washington today.

“We are not aware of a change in the vice premier’s travel plans at this time,” a White House spokesman told CNBC.

Liu is still set to leave tomorrow evening, CNBC said, citing a US official.

China refused to talk about forced technology transfer and also skirted the issue of state subsidies during the deputy-level meetings, SCMP said, citing a source with knowledge of the meetings.

The two sides have been at loggerheads over US demands that China improve protections of American intellectual property, end cyber theft and the forced transfer of technology to Chinese firms, curb industrial subsidies and increase US companies’ access to largely closed Chinese markets.

For more than a year, the United States and China have been locked in a trade war on issues such as cybersecurity, regulations, intellectual property, subsidies and tariffs.

Unless the talks make significant progress, US President Donald Trump is set to hike the tariff rate on US$250 billion (RM1.04 trillion) worth of Chinese goods to 30 per cent from 25 per cent next Tuesday.

Asked if a breakthrough can be expected in this week’s talks, an official told CNBC that Trump had not yet made up his mind.

“As of right now, (Trump) has not made up his mind, because he does not know what they’re going to offer”, the official said late yesterday. — Reuters