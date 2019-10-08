Ringgit ends slightly lower versus greenback

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.1920/1950 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1910/1950. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The ringgit ended slightly lower versus the US dollar today on mild profit-taking as uncertainties continue in the US-China trade negotiations, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.1920/1950 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1910/1950.

The dealer said trading was generally thin as most investors remained on the sidelines ahead of Malaysia’s Budget 2020 announcement this Friday as they await incentives from the government to support the market.

Additionally, the US and China are scheduled to resume trade talks on Thursday in Washington D.C.

The ringgit however traded mixed against a basket of other currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0381/0407 from 3.0337/0374 at yesterday’s close and depreciated against the euro to 4.6058/6107 from 4.5988/5040.

The local note strengthened against the British pound at 5.1327/1380 from 5.1579/1636 yesterday and appreciated against the yen to 3.9148/9187 from 3.9238/9286. — Bernama