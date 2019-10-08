Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.68 points to 1,557.32 from 1,559.00 yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today in the absence of any catalysts, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.68 points to 1,557.32 from 1,559.00 yesterday.

The benchmark index opened 1.46 points better at 1,560.46.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 291 to 274, while 719 counters unchanged, 719 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.1 billion shares worth RM509.69 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd in a note said, the local bourse to remain in the doldrums in the absence of any catalysts at the moment.

“Reflecting investors sentiments now at its lowest, foreign funds continue with their selling as net foreign outflow has now touched RM8.7 billion year-to-date,” it said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank declined five sen to RM8.42, PChem and IHH eased three sen each to RM7.17 and RM5.63.

Meanwhile, Tenaga was flat at RM13.64 while PBBank rose two sen to RM19.36.

Of the most actives, Sumatec, MNC Wireless, SDS Group and Bumi Armada decreased half-a-sen each to one sen, three sen, 25 sen and 34.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gained 1.95 points to 11,060.5, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 10.09 points to 11,662.03 while the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 0.66 of-a-point to 10,883.7.

The FBM Ace rose 48.02 points to 4,609.82 and the FBM 70 appreciated 44.61 to 13,867.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 18.67 points to 15,012.14, the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.27 of-a-point weaker at 149.88 while the Plantation Index gained 20.31 points to 6,568.87. ― Bernama