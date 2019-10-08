Bursa Malaysia opens higher

At 9.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.62 points to 1,563.62 from 1,559.00 yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, extending yesterday’s gains and bucking the subdued overnight Wall Street performance.

At 9.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.62 points to 1,563.62 from 1,559.00 yesterday.

The benchmark index opened 1.46 points better at 1,560.46.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 186 to 75, while 925 counters were unchanged, 2,003 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 507.17 million shares worth RM217.77 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said the S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent with communications services the only major sector in the black.

“Meanwhile, energy was the biggest loser with a decline of 0.9 per cent,” it said in a note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.50, PBBank increased 12 sen to RM19.46, PChem improved 13 sen to RM7.33, while IHH declined one sen RM5.65.

Meanwhile, Tenaga was flat at RM13.64.

Of the most active, Priceworth, London Biscuits and JKG Land were flat at three sen, 5.5 sen and 10 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index accumulated 34.54 points to 11,093.09, the FBMT 100 Index rose 34.85 points to 10,919.22 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 36.52 points to 11,688.46.

The FBM 70 appreciated 54.79 points to 13,877.22 and the FBM Ace added 28.67 points to 4,590.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 52.16 points to 15,082.97, the Plantation Index advanced 19.87 points to 6,568.43 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.93 point stronger at 151.08. ― Bernama