Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today spurred by buying activities in the ACE Market and mid-sized capitalised stocks, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.13 points to 1,559.8 from 1,557.67 last Friday.

The benchmark index opened 0.12 of-a-point better at 1,557.79.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 291 to 234, while 376 counters unchanged, 1,994 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 810.74 million shares worth RM377.22 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said there are some mild bargain hunting activities that could allow for some reprieve but cautioned the upsides could be limited as market players adopt a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the tabling of Budget 2020 later in the week.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, PBBankand Sime Darby Plantation improved four sen each to RM8.48, RM19.32 and RM4.77.

Meanwhile, PChem eased nine sen to RM7.22 and CIMB declined two sen to RM4.84.

Of the most actives, the latest debutant to Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market — SDS Group, rose two sen to 25 sen, while AT Systematization, QES Group and Bumi Armada improved half-a-sen each to six sen, 19 sen and 34 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gained 12.92 points to 11,061.44, the FBMT 100 Index rose 10.34 points to 10,884.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 14.47 points to 11,661.1.

The FBM Ace soared 65.71 points to 4,575.00 but the FBM 70 depreciated 5.48 to 13,801.00.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 29.4 points to 15,026.79, the Plantation Index gained 18.01 points to 6,585.99 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.6 of-a-point weaker at 150.66. — Bernama