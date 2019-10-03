Airbus hits four-month low after WTO ruling as Pernod falls

Airbus shares ended the day down 2 per cent at their lowest since early June, reversing a brief move higher. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 3 ― Airbus shares fell to four-month lows and Pernod Ricard SA extended losses yesterday after Washington won approval to impose tariffs on US$7.5 billion (RM31.4 billion) worth of European goods, opening a new front in the global trade war.

While the ruling was in line with expectations, the news deepened a rout that had punished European stock markets throughout the session as investors worried about a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war as the global economy falters.

The planemaker shares ended the day down 2 per cent at their lowest since early June, reversing a brief move higher.

French drinks company Pernod Ricard came under fresh pressure too. The stock was down 0.1 per cent.

The US Trade Representative's provisional list of products that are eligible to be targeted with tariffs ranges from Airbus jets themselves to helicopters, wine, handbags and cheese.

“We are seeing European stocks hit hard in anticipation of a widening rift between the US and EU, leading to a similar tit-for-tat trade war” to Washington's spat with China, said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG in London.

“(US President Donald) Trump knows what hurts the EU most, and his willingness to act against automakers could leave that sector exposed to future actions.”

An index of European carmakers and auto suppliers closed down 2.6 per cent, while the aerospace and defence index ended 2.4 per cent lower for its worst day in two months. ― Reuters