10pc or 8pc? Japan retailers scramble to cope with tax hike

A female staffer types sales data into an iPad-style cash register, with a notice circled in red that reads ‘tax excluded’, at Fri-tei restaurant in Tokyo September 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 1 — Motohiro Kurosawa of Fri-tei, a breaded pork cutlet restaurant in Tokyo, has struggled to adjust to steps meant to ease the pain of the tax increase that kicked in today.

The nationwide sales tax has risen 10 per cent from 8 per cent, which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes will support the fast-ageing population and rein in the industrial world’s heaviest public debt burden, more than twice the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion (RM20.9 trillion) economy.

But some of the ways the government seeks to ease consumer pain, such as premium shopping vouchers, different tax rates and discounts for cashless payments, are creating burdens for businesses, Kurosawa and others said.

At Fri-tei, Kurosawa must handle two tax rates: 8 per cent for take-out and 10 per cent for eat-in.

“It’s wrong to set two tax rates. Life would be easier if it’s set uniformly,” Kurosawa told Reuters ahead of the increase.

Kurosawa in June bought a new electronic cash register system to handle complex transactions, which cost ¥200,000-¥300,000 (RM7,748.80-RM11,623.20).

“It’s quite an investment, considering our sales at ¥33 million (US$304,990.76) a year,” Kurosawa said.

Price competition

On top of the reduced tax rate, the government will offer for the next nine months points redeemable for discounts to shoppers who use cashless payments at small retailers.

The programme, together with the reduced tax rate, are expected to spur a price competition among businesses that lack bargaining power with customers accustomed to decades of deflation. The government has set aside ¥2 trillion for such stimulus.

Some major convenience store operators are already offering discounts for cashless payment. And other retailers are simply reducing prices to lure customers.

“This could spark stiff price competition and induce deflation. Small firms that lack competitiveness will be forced out of business,” Yukio Kawano, the head of Japan Supermarket Association, told Reuters.

10pc or 8pc?

The Sukiya restaurant chain has kept the tax-included price of its regular gyudon bowl of rice topped with beef unchanged at ¥350 despite the higher 10 per cent sales tax rate. McDonald’s Japan has also kept eat-in prices for about 70 per cent of its menu unchanged.

That makes things easier for consumers but squeezes profits, Kawano warned.

A midsize supermarket chain, Yaoko Co, has been preparing for the tax increase for a year, including getting new cash registers at a cost of ¥700 million. It also retrained employees, coordinated with 300 business partners and revised prices.

“Even sales clerks at our supermarkets are still confused on which items are subject to a lower tax rate,” said Yukio Tanita, general manager of sales strategy at Yaoko.

For example, he said, sweet sake is considered alcohol and will be taxed at 10 per cent, but sweet sake flavouring is only taxed at 8 per cent. Toothpaste is subject to the 10 per cent tax rate, but breath-care tablets are taxed at 8 per cent.

“Taking labour expenses into account, it costs a lot,” Tanita said. “It’s hard to secure manpower at a time of labour shortages.” — Reuters