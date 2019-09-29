MB: Perak welcomes efforts to create more jobs for Youth and Sports Skills Training Institute graduates

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government has always welcomed the cooperation from the industry players in an effort to provide better employment opportunities for ILKBS graduates. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PARIT, Sept 29 — The state government has always welcomed the cooperation from the industry players in an effort to provide better employment opportunities for Youth and Sports Skills Training Institute (ILKBS) graduates.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said in order to meet the needs of the industry, there needs to be communication and coordination between the industry itself, the educational institutions and the government as the policy maker.

“As technology evolves with the shift towards Industrial Revolution 4.0, the medium for training, mentoring and education should meet the demands of the industry so that students can be more competitive in the job market.

“It is hoped that stakeholders can also work together to help develop skilled human capital,” he said in his speech when officiating the North-Zone ILKBS Career Fest programme and the Idea’19 Innovation Competition at the Seri Iskandar National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) here today.

His speech text was read out by state Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How.

The three-day programme which began on Friday is jointly organised by the Seri Iskandar IKBN, Bukit the Mertajam IKBN, the Jitra IKBN, the Kuala Naka IKBN and the Kuala Perlis IKBN.

It is aimed at giving the ILKBS students exposure to the demands of the job market. — Bernama