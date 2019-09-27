Bursa remains in the red at mid-afternoon

Weak market sentiments prevailed as Bursa Malaysia's decline continued after the mid-day break. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red territory across the board at mid-afternoon as negative sentiment continues to cloud the market amid bleak global economic outlook and weak local mood.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.27 points to 1,585.73 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,593.00.

The index opened 2.76 points lower at 1,590.24.

The market breadth between losers and gainers widened to 463 to 217 respectively, with 403 unchanged, 918 untraded and 71 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.23 billion shares worth RM727.47 million.

Construction index headed the loss, declining1.42 per cent followed by FBM Ace and property index which dropped 0.9 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively.

For the heavyweights, Maybank slipped five sen to RM8.65, Public Bank declined four sen to RM20.06, IHH dropped three sen to RM5.68, Petronas Chemicals slid one sen to RM7.51 and CIMB Group weakened two sen to RM5.04.

As for the actives, MNC Wireless eased 1.5 sen to 9 sen, as Bumi Armada declined 1.5 sen to 33.5 sen while Prinsipitek fell half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 52.93 points to 11,218.23, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 53.37 points to 11,050.96 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 54.32 points lower at 11,763.31.

The FBM 70 fell 78.40 points to 13,951.60.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 85.81 points to 15,357.46 and the Plantation Index shed 46.57 points to 6,727.58 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.39 point lower at 152.90. — Bernama