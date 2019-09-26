Huawei CEO says willing to licence 5G tech to US firm

Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei walks inside Huawei’s headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen October 16, 2013. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 26 — China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said today the company is willing to licence its 5G mobile technology to a US company, as the telecoms gear maker seeks to alleviate security concerns over its products.

Ren also told reporters that he was not afraid of creating a rival and the offer could also include chip design know-how.

His remarks come after Ren said this month that he is open to selling the firm’s 5G technology - including patents, code, blueprints, production know-how — to Western firms for a one-off fee. — Reuters