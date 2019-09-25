Shares stumble over Trump impeachment threat, China jibes sends

Employees of a foreign exchange trading company work next to monitors displaying Japan’s Nikkei stock average and the Japanese yen’s exchange rate in Tokyo February 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 25 — World stocks fell to a two-week low and risk assets dipped lower today after US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty.

The move by Democrats in the House of Representatives exacerbated market anxieties running high over global recession risks as well as the US-China trade dispute.

Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices in a speech yesterday, adding to the pressure after more conciliatory tones in recent days.

Adding to geopolitical tensions is uncertainty over the outlook for Britain’s Brexit chaos after the Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson had unlawfully suspended parliament.

MSCI’s global stock index dropped 0.4 per cent in a fourth straight day in the red — the longest losing streak since the end of July rout.

European shares suffered broadly with the pan-European STOXX 600 dropping 1.4 per cent as technology stocks lead the losses. France’s CAC tumbled 1.6 per cent with export-reliant Germany falling 1.3 per cent.

“It is hard to imagine how long can the truce with China remain on trade and that is adding to the general cautious environment for stocks,” said Neil Mellor at BNY Mellon in London. “As soon as markets start worrying about trade, they look at central banks for help but there is increasing pushback from them too.”

The downturn in Europe followed declines in Asia where Tokyo’s Nikkei suffered its largest loss in three weeks while China and Hong Kong dropped one per cent or more.

Risk assets elsewhere also took a beating with China’s offshore yuan fell, while oil futures extended declines.

“Chinese shares were already exposed to downside risks. Trump’s comments likely increased those risks,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co in Tokyo. “There are worries about US consumer sentiment. There are also concerns that China’s economic slowdown hasn’t stopped.”

The downturn looked to continue in the United States, with US stock futures indicating a 0.1 per cent decline at open.

The impeachment inquiry push and disappointing US economic data had knocked Wall Street yesterday, sending the S&P 500 0.84 per cent lower, its biggest daily decline in a month.

The US House of Representatives will launch a formal impeachment inquiry over whether Trump sought help from the Ukraine to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, a front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

It is unlikely that the impeachment inquiry would lead to Trump’s removal from office. Even if the Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump, the Republican-majority Senate would have to take the next step of removing him from office after a trial.

Pretty remarkable

Markets have already been roiled by political disquiet in Hong Kong to Britain to Italy and the Middle East.

“Although nothing seems that abnormal these days, yesterday was pretty remarkable as two of the most powerful leaders in the world faced serious misconduct/legal charges and accusations,” said Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid.

The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of six major currencies nudged 0.2 per cent higher.

Sterling dropped 0.4 per cent to US$1.2445 (RM5.21), reversing most of its gains from yesterday. Johnson vowed Britain would leave the EU by an October 31 deadline come what may but is facing reinvigorated opposition to his plans after the Supreme Court ruled he had unlawfully suspended parliament. Britain’s FTSE index dropped 0.8 per cent.

“Predicting the ultimate outcome of Brexit remains difficult,” said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management. “As a result, the longer-term risk-return outlook for UK equities looks uncertain. We still advise being nimble on sterling.”

Forex markets elsewhere were also in a risk risk-off mood, with the Australian dollar and most emerging-market currencies lower.

The move safe haven assets also saw euro zone government bond yields edge lower, with 10-year benchmark euro zone government bond yields down 1 to 2 bps on the day.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.6387 per cent, while the two-year yield stood at 1.6076 per cent.

US crude dipped to US$56.51 a barrel while Brent crude eased to US$62.12 per barrel - both down nearly one dollar. — Reuters