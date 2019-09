Wall Street ends flat as mixed economic data signals caution

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange September 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 24 — US stocks barely budged yesterday, with slight gains in shares of Apple offset by mixed economic data that added to caution over the prolonged US-China trade war.

Apple Inc rose 0.5 per cent after US trade regulators approved 10 of 15 requests for tariff exemptions by the iPhone maker. Micron Technology Inc, which supplies components to Apple, advanced 0.9 per cent.

US employment in the services sector shrank for the first time in 9-1/2 years in September, IHS Markit’s Purchasing Manager’s Index showed. The data also showed manufacturing activity rose in September, topping expectations.

Earlier in the day, a survey showed a manufacturing recession deepening in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy.

“What’s been a question within the market is whether or not we are headed toward a recession within the next 12 months. So all of the data releases are increasingly important,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Any upbeat data offers investors hope the United States will be able to avoid a recession, she said.

Investors also have been cautious about progress in Sino-US trade talks after a Chinese agriculture delegation canceled a visit to Montana.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.92 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 26,949.99, the S&P 500 lost 0.29 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,991.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.21 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 8,112.46.

“People are tentative and want to sit on the sidelines. We’re sitting here just below highs, and there’s no urgent need to chase them unless they break out, and of course no one wants to sell them either,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

American Express shares gained 1.2 per cent after it announced a share repurchase plan and a dividend increase.

Juniper Networks Inc rose 2 per cent as Needham upgraded the network gear maker’s stock to “buy.”

Boeing edged lower after a Reuters report that European antitrust regulators were set to investigate the planemaker’s US$4.75 billion (RM19.8 billion) bid for the commercial aircraft arm of Brazil-based Embraer SA.

Additionally, the chief of the US Federal Aviation Administration was to detail progress on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft inquiry to international air regulators.

Social network Facebook Inc fell 1.6 per cent and was among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 along with Amazon.com, down 0.5 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 50 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 5.90 billion shares, compared with the 7.1 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. — Reuters