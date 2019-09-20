World share index up 0.1 per cent, heading for first weekly loss in four

A woman walks past a panel displaying stock indices of Hong Kong, US and China markets June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 20 — World shares rose today as stimulus measures by major central banks eased worries about growth, especially in Asian markets, while oil headed for its best week since January.

China cut a key lending rate for the second straight month today, becoming the third major central bank to cut interest rates in recent days, after the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve.

Equity markets have welcomed the central bank moves, although most of the cuts was already priced in and worries about a possible global slowdown still linger.

Renewed tensions in the Middle East, after an air attack knocked out a Saudi Arabian oil supply hub last weekend, have also unnerved investors. Oil prices were on track for a weekly gain of 7.6 per cent, their biggest weekly rise since the first week of 2019.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.1 per cent, on course for a fourth day of slim gains but still heading for a weekly loss.

The index was bolstered by Europe’s STOXX 600, which climbed 0.1 per cent as investors bought defensive stocks, and a 0.6 per cent gain for Asian equities outside Japan. Wall Street futures gauges suggested gains of around 0.2 per cent.

US economic data had eased worries about slowdown in the world’s largest economy. The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits rose less than expected and home resales increased to a 17-month high in August.

Some analysts were still cautious. Markets are waiting with bated breath for signs of where the economy is heading, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “We are in a bit a sweet spot, with data starting to improve a little, and central banks on the other side remaining just about at the limit of what they can do,” he said.

“But there are significant tail risks – for me, quite simply, firms won’t commit to large-scale investment decisions when there’s no clarity over business conditions,” Hewson said.

Geopolitical risks range from the US-China trade war to Britain’s efforts to leave the European Union next month. An attack on Friday by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen highlighted tensions in the Middle East.

Third weekly loss for dollar?

Investors were also braced for volatility on “quadruple witching day” — the quarterly expiration of equity options and futures. A spike in US overnight lending rates also sparked concerns of evaporating liquidity.

The rising rates, along with a quarter-point Fed rate cut, curbed demand for dollars. So did decisions by the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank to keep rates unchanged this week.

The dollar slipped 0.1 per cent against an index of other currencies to 98.185, on track for its third straight weekly drop.

“Other central banks are not in easing mode as the Fed has been this week ... dampening some of the safe-haven appeal of the dollar,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, a foreign exchange analyst at Commerzbank.

Sterling reached a two-month high of US$1.2566 (RM5.25) against the dollar after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he thought Brussels could reach a deal with Britain to leave the European Union. The pound was last up 0.3 per cent at US$1.2560.

Brent crude was at US$64.88 a barrel, up 48 cents or 0.8 per cent at 0814 GMT. — Reuters