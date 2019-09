US President Donald Trump told reporters today the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world’s biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 — President Donald Trump told reporters today the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world’s biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said the United States is taking in billions from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, and the total would soon reach US$100 billion (RM418 billion).

“I will say this: we’re making a lot of progress with China,” Trump said. — Reuters