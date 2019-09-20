Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0’s first venture to focus on development of high-tech industries

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said based on the MVV 2.0’s early planning, the project was meant to start with a housing development in Parcel B, but this has now been changed in favour of the industrial development. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 20 — The first project of the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) will focus on the development of high technology industries at Parcel A, Nilai, covering an area of 1,149.39 hectares (2,838 acres) in 2020.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said based on the MVV 2.0’s early planning, the project was meant to start with a housing development in Parcel B, but this has now been changed in favour of the industrial development.

“By preparing Parcel A earlier for the industrial development, it will ensure job opportunities for the people in the state and the surrounding areas. After that, we will move on to the housing project. It will also enable the community working there to purchase the houses that is our hope.

“This move was also taken as we found many housing developers had already undertaken projects in the area and this is good for the development of the state,” he added.

He told reporters this after the closing of the MVV 2.0 Workshop and Focus Group Discussion involving technical agencies here today.

Elaborating further, he hoped that when the MVV 2.0 is structured and replanned, it will be realised quickly based on the state government’s desire to attain a level of prosperity in particular for the people of Negeri Sembilan and in general for the country

In the regard, Aminuddin said he fully supported the industrial project to be implemented quickly and understood that there had been commitments for investments in the area, with MVV Holdings itself having a target for the project at Parcel A to begin in mid-2020.

He said after the workshop, the Master Layout Plan being finalised, will be tabled before the MVV Coordination, Implementation and Direction Committee chaired by him.

“Then, the MVV implementation team, namely Sime Darby Property, will forward the request for planning permission to the Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) for approval.

“It is my hope that what was discussed and the views put forth at this workshop will be translated into the process for the request for planning permission to the MPN.

“As such, the technical agencies have to be consistent in giving their comments to ensure the whole process runs smoothly. I also hope the process towards implementation of this MVV 2.0 will be a benchmark for development in Negri Sembilan,” Aminuddin added.

He said the MVV 2.0 is part of the national agenda and it should be stressed that the whole of Malaysia is watching the development, on the basis that it could the key catalyst for the development of Negri Sembilan, and the country in general. — Bernama