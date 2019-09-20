Bursa Malaysia remains negative at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative zone at mid-morning today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative zone at mid-morning today on selling pressure seen in the plantation, consumer products and telecommunication counters.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.46 points to 1,591.82 from yesterday’s close of 1,596.28.

The index opened 1.33 points better at 1,597.61.

Market breadth was negative as losers edged winners 338 to 213 with 331 counters unchanged, 1,105 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 864.75 million shares worth RM491.23 million.

Of the top losers, KL Kepong lost 80 sen to RM22.60, Nestle decreased 60 sen to RM145.20, Petronas Dagangan erased 44 sen to RM23.02, BAT dropped 34 sen to RM19.66 and Digi weakened 10 sen to RM4.66.

However, gains in key index-linked, led by Maybank which rose five sen to RM8.69 and TNB advanced six sen to RM13.68, capped the index from trading further lower.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank and Axiata lost six sen each to RM20.10 and RM4.24, while Petronas Gas was flat at RM16.54.

The FBM Emas Index declined 32.06 points to 11,244.53, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 32.39 points to 11,077.05 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 51.79 points to 11,780.38.

The FBM 70 depreciated 46.32 points to 13,917.11 but the FBM Ace rose 2.76 points to 4,528.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 10.00 points to 15,433.09, the Plantation Index weaker by 47.64 points to 6,738.48 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.21 of-a-point lower at 154.16. — Bernama