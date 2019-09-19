Firm linked to Syed Mokhtar increases shares in Media Prima

A firm linked to billionaire Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary has increased its stake in Media Prima Berhad by 2.7 per cent via direct business transaction. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A firm linked to billionaire Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary has increased its stake in Media Prima Berhad by 2.7 per cent via direct business transaction.

The Edge reported that the firm has raised its equity interest in Media Prima up to 23.26 per cent following the purchase. The group informed Bursa Malaysia of the transaction yesterday in a filing, but did not reveal how much the stake was purchased for.

Based on data from Bloomberg the purchase was done in a single off-market transaction at RM0.60 per share, making the block value RM18 million.

Earlier on July 4, Aurora Mulia also purchased 123.02 million Media Prima shares from Gabungan Kesturi Sdn Bhd, a company owned by Umno. It is understood that Aurora Mulia paid the same share price for its most recent purchase as it did in July.

Thus far the company has spent up to RM154.81 million to acquire their 23.26 per cent stake in Media Prima, whose share price has remained between RM0.46 and RM0.50 since the start of July.