Hong Kong shares fall for third day

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 per cent. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 18 — Hong Kong stocks finished today with losses, extending a sell-off to a third day as traders fret over the impact of protests on the city, while they are awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 percent, or 36.12 points, to 26,754.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.25 per cent, or 7.54 points, to 2,985.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, rose 0.26 per cent, or 4.26 points, to 1,655.61. — AFP