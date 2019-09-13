European stock markets steady at open

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 7,334.55 points. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 13 — European stock markets were steady at the start of trading today, awaiting a key Federal Reserve interest-rate meeting next week.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 7,334.55 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 was flat at 12,412.27 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 per cent to 5,647.63.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver another cut in US interest rates next week, after chairman Jerome Powell flagged up concerns over the economic uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s trade conflict with China.

Yesterday, the European Central Bank unveiled a fresh round of economic stimulus and pushed interest rates further into negative territory in an effort to support the struggling eurozone economy. — AFP