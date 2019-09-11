Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.18 points higher at 1,597.03 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,595.85. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher, supported by Axiata, Petronas Chemicals and Maybank.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.18 points higher at 1,597.03 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,595.85.

The market barometer opened 2.03 points better at 1,597.88.

An analyst said Asian stocks held firm in early trade today with calmer sentiment on global markets as the US-China trade war showed some signs of ebbing and investors awaited the European Central Bank’s stimulus announcement on Thursday alongside possible rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next week.

In addition, market players are also closely watching the Brexit developments, amid lack of market moving news locally.

Of the heavyweights, Axiata rose 10 sen to RM4.21, Petronas Chemical rose nine sen to RM7.09, and Maybank rose two sen to RM8.88.

CIMB was one sen higher at RM5.01 and Hap Seng went up four sen to RM9.74.

Among the actives, Green Packet rose one sen to 25 sen and Metronic was flat at seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index inched up 11.71 points to 11,253.50, the FBMT100 Index improved 10.13 points to 11,090.73 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 19.17 points to 11,765.60.

The FBM Ace improved 2.73 points to 4,482.22 and the FBM 70 gained 20.48 points to 13,840.95.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 15.63 points to 15,532.33, the Plantation Index rose 3.35 points to 6,830.56 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.38 of-a-point higher at 149.42.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers slightly at 336 to 312, with 377 counters unchanged, 935 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion units worth RM772.74 million. ― Bernama