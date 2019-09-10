Bursa Malaysia lower mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today as selling pressure continued.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.84 points weaker at 1,593.63 compared with Friday’s close of 1,604.47.

The index opened 13.64 points lower at 1,590.83.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 294 to 253, with 302 counters unchanged, 1,097 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 768.86 million units worth RM577.47 million.

Among heavyweights, Digi was among the top losers, dropping 31 sen to RM4.58, with Axiata 14.55 per cent or 71 sen lower at RM4.17.

Maybank and Tenaga each rose 10 sen to RM8.85 and RM13.92 respectively, while MISC added eight sen to RM7.83.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada gained 1.5 sen to 27 sen after announcing that it had sold a floating production storage and offloading vessel for US$40 million.

Sapura Energy was one sen higher at 28 sen and MNC Wireless went up half-a-sen to 9.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slid 54.59 points to 11,226.53, the FBMT100 Index was 55.93 points lower at 11,064.73 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 117.25 points to 11,709.04.

The FBM Ace increased 19.65 points to 4,477.03 and the FBM 70 gained 10.27 points to 13,798.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was up 55.37 points to 15,534.54, the Industrial Products and Services Index dropped 0.12 of-a-point to 149.00, while the Plantation Index shed 33.91 points to 6,773.03. — Bernama