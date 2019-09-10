Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as selling pressure continued.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.84 points weaker at 1,593.63 compared with Friday’s close of 1,604.47, weighed down mainly by Axiata and Digi following the termination of the proposed Axiata-Telenor mega-merger.

The index opened 13.64 points lower at 1,590.83.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 395 to 289, while 341 counters remained unchanged, 921 were untraded and 15 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.33 billion units worth RM1.06 billion.

Among heavyweights, Axiata was 14.75 per cent or 72 sen lower at RM4.16, Digi dropped 30 sen to RM4.59 and Petronas Dagangan fell 34 sen to RM22.10.

Maybank rose 10 sen to RM8.85 and Tenaga added 18 sen to RM14.00.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada gained two sen to 27.5 sen, Vsolar went up half-a-sen each to 9.5 sen and Sapura Energy was one sen higher at 28 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 44.19 points to 11,236.93, the FBMT100 Index decreased 44.19 points to 11,076.47 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 102.59 points to 11,723.70.

The FBM Ace improved 24.49 points to 4,481.87 and the FBM 70 was 4.76 points higher at 13,793.21.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 65.42 points to 15,544.59 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.14 of-a-point to 149.26, while the Plantation Index shed 26.87 points to 6,780.07. — Bernama