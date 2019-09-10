Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.05 points weaker at 1,594.42 compared with Friday’s close of 1,604.47. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today as selling pressure persisted amid lack of local market-moving news and muted regional markets performance.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.05 points weaker at 1,594.42 compared with Friday’s close of 1,604.47.

The index opened 13.64 points lower at 1,590.83.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 359 to 277, while 332 counters remained unchanged, 978 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.08 billion units worth RM855.27 million.

A dealer said investors are waiting for Thursday’s announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) on its interest-rate, as market anticipating stimulus measures in major economies amid the ongoing US-China trade war.

In addition, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had said last Friday that the US central bank would continue to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion”, bolstering expectations of a rate cut at the Fed's meeting, next Wednesday.

Among heavyweights, Axiata was 14.55 per cent or 71 sen lower at RM4.17, while Digi dropped 31 sen to RM4.58, Dutch Lady lost 50 sen to RM62.20 and Petronas Dagangan went down 34 sen to RM22.10.

Maybank rose 11 sen to RM8.86 and Tenaga added 14 sen to RM13.96.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada gained 1.5 sen to 27 sen after announcing that it had sold floating production storage and offloading vessel for US$40 million (RM166.8 million).

Meanwhile, Vsolar and MNC Wireless went up half-a-sen each to 12 sen and 9.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 52.54 points to 11,228.58, the FBMT100 Index decreased 53.20 points to 11,067.46 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 115.04 points to 11,711.25.

The FBM Ace improved 27.62 points to 4,485.00 and the FBM 70 was 2.11 points higher at 13,790.56.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 57.44 points to 15,536.61, the Industrial Products and Services Index dropped 0.03 of-a-point to 149.09, while the Plantation Index shed 34.68 points to 6,772.26. ― Bernama