Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Floor traders monitor share prices during morning trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 9 — Hong Kong stocks opened higher today to extend last week’s gains after China unveiled fresh economic stimulus, while weak US jobs data fuelled talk of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 per cent, or 52.60 points, to 26,743.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 per cent, or 24.18 points, to 3,023.78 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was up 0.84 per cent, or 13.94 points, at 1,671.44. — AFP