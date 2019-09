The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 21.38 points, to 26,669.38 by lunch. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 9 — Hong Kong stocks ended Monday morning with small losses as the positive vibe from Chinese monetary easing and expectations for a US interest rate cut were offset by profit-taking and lingering worries about months-long protests in the city.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 21.38 points, to 26,669.38 by lunch. — AFP