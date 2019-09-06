Ringgit slightly higher against US dollar in early trade

The ringgit was slightly higher against the US dollar in early trading today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The ringgit was slightly higher against the US dollar in early trading today on better demand amidst easing tension in the trade feud between China and the United States.

As at 9.09am, the ringgit stood at 4.1850/1900 against the greenback from 4.1880/1910 at the close yesterday.

A dealer said market sentiment was lifted following reports that Washington and Beijing would get back to the negotiating table for the trade talk, giving hope to Asian currencies.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies, except against the British pound, where it fell to 5.1576/1654 from 5.1508/1558

The local currency rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0234/0281 from 3.0249/0275, inched up against the yen to 3.9094/9152 from 3.9302/9341 and gained against the euro to 4.6161/6232 from 4.6244/6294. — Bernama