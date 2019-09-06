Bursa Malaysia remains slightly higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained slightly higher at mid-afternoon today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Bursa Malaysia remained slightly higher at mid-afternoon today on continued buying in selected heavyweights and in tandem with positive sentiment on regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.86 point higher at 1,600.61 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,599.75.

It opened 1.91 points higher at 1,601.66.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 335 to 303, while 379 counters remained unchanged, 931 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.04 billion units worth RM795.47 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM8.75, Petronas Chemicals jumped 11 sen to RM6.99, IHH Healthcare went up four sen to RM5.80, while TNB was flat at RM13.80 and Public Bank slipped six sen to RM20.18.

As for the actives, GD Express advanced two sen to 30.5 sen, Priceworth International earned half-a-sen to five sen, Uzma perked 2.5 sen to 79 sen while Vsolar eased half-a-sen to 12 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 12.41 points to 11,259.68, the FBMT100 Index increased 13.31 points to 11,099.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 27.68 points to 11,795.53.

The FBM Ace improved 3.08 points to 4,451.79 and the FBM 70 soared 46.80 points to 13,787.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 21.17 points to 15,489.67, the Plantation Index went down 54.32 points to 6,742.19 but the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.06 points higher at 148.88. — Bernama