China says latest phone call on trade with US went very well

BEIJING, Sept 5 — China’s commerce ministry said today that a phone call today with US top trade negotiators went very well, adding that Beijing opposes any escalation in the trade war.

Both sides will strive to achieve real progress during high level meeting scheduled for early October, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in a weekly briefing.

China and the United States agreed to hold high-level trade talks in Washington, the ministry said earlier today, following a phone call between China’s Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. — Reuters